In What Direction Will Charge Enterprises Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) was $1.34 for the day, up 18.58% from the previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871289 shares were traded. CRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1050.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRGE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On May 23, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Harper-Denson Craig sold 100 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 250 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Harper-Denson Craig sold 700 shares of CRGE for $1,827 on Nov 16. The COO & CCO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Harper-Denson Craig, who serves as the COO & CCO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $2.76 each. As a result, the insider received 20,700 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7998.

Shares Statistics:

CRGE traded an average of 471.47K shares per day over the past three months and 466.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 188.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 5.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $841.12M and the low estimate is $732.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.