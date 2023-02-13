In What Direction Will Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Goes From Here?

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) closed the day trading at $50.25 up 0.26% from the previous closing price of $50.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1301173 shares were traded. FOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FOCS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $53 from $55 previously.

On September 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $37.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 30, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $36.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Focus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOCS has reached a high of $54.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FOCS traded about 412.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FOCS traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 65.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.26% stake in the company. Shares short for FOCS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.25M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $503.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $511M to a low estimate of $492.47M. As of the current estimate, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $445.35M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.9M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $559.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $499.42M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.