In What Direction Will SBA Communications Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Goes From Here?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) closed the day trading at $289.49 up 0.01% from the previous closing price of $289.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816070 shares were traded. SBAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $290.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $285.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 140.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, MoffettNathanson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $393 to $380.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $405 to $377.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares for $355.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,919,750 led to the insider holds 23,884 shares of the business.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V sold 16,464 shares of SBAC for $5,768,721 on Aug 10. The EVP – Site Leasing now owns 21,785 shares after completing the transaction at $350.38 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, STOOPS JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, sold 66,001 shares for $345.56 each. As a result, the insider received 22,807,632 and left with 255,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SBA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC has reached a high of $379.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $236.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 291.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 306.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBAC traded about 669.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBAC traded about 662.56k shares per day. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBAC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

SBAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.84, up from 2.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.54 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.