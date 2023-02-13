In What Direction Will SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Goes From Here?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) closed the day trading at $65.72 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $65.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863709 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEAS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares for $48.75 per share. The transaction valued at 195,000 led to the insider holds 162,129 shares of the business.

Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares of SEAS for $216,680 on Sep 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 166,129 shares after completing the transaction at $54.17 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Finazzo Christopher L., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 8,950 shares for $55.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,086 and bolstered with 72,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $76.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEAS traded about 708.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEAS traded about 739.38k shares per day. A total of 67.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Shares short for SEAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 9.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.33 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $577.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $590.3M to a low estimate of $563M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $521.21M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.61M, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $388.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.