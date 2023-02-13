In What Direction Will Sweetgreen Inc.’s (NYSE:SG) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) was $9.50 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $9.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854980 shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $12 from $19 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $11.

On June 27, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 27, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Carr Chris sold 7,478 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 100,927 led to the insider holds 158,420 shares of the business.

McPhail James sold 6,174 shares of SG for $83,343 on Nov 17. The Chief Development Officer now owns 150,500 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Reback Mitch, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,327 shares for $14.60 each. As a result, the insider received 92,367 and left with 567,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $40.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.50.

Shares Statistics:

SG traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.59M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.69M with a Short Ratio of 9.56M, compared to 15.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.75% and a Short% of Float of 14.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $489.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.87M, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $691.94M and the low estimate is $636.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.