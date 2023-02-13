Investing in FinVolution Group (FINV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed at $5.61 down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685209 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

For a deeper understanding of FinVolution Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.27 to $5.33.

As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.63.

For the past three months, FINV has traded an average of 968.40K shares per day and 926.76k over the past ten days. A total of 282.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.73M. Insiders hold about 21.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 1.43M on Sep 14, 2022.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FINV is 0.20, from 1.11 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.28.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.