Investing in Xometry Inc. (XMTR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Xometry Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.38, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $34.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528401 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XMTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On December 14, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $28.

On April 12, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Altschuler Randolph sold 20,000 shares for $35.15 per share. The transaction valued at 703,045 led to the insider holds 85,582 shares of the business.

Rallo James M sold 10,000 shares of XMTR for $342,245 on Jan 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,976 shares after completing the transaction at $34.22 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Rallo James M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,711 shares for $30.64 each. As a result, the insider received 83,078 and left with 18,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XMTR traded 640.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 589.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.43M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.23% and a Short% of Float of 22.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.34M, up 82.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $568.66M and the low estimate is $528.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.