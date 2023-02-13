Is Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $18.47 in the prior trading day, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) closed at $18.53, up 0.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542003 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Rumbolz Michael D sold 19,424 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 407,904 led to the insider holds 981,899 shares of the business.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 3,000 shares of EVRI for $63,000 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 51,572 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,000 and left with 51,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $24.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 667.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 698.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 90.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.92M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $766.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $753.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $759.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.38M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $812.9M and the low estimate is $759M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.