Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed at $8.19 in the last session, up 1.61% from day before closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574731 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RXRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Borgeson Blake sold 8,885 shares for $8.81 per share. The transaction valued at 78,263 led to the insider holds 7,602,942 shares of the business.

Gibson Christopher sold 18,500 shares of RXRX for $170,548 on Feb 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 942,273 shares after completing the transaction at $9.22 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Gibson Christopher, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $9.21 each. As a result, the insider received 23,013 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 53.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RXRX traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 909.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.82M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 17.48M with a Short Ratio of 17.87M, compared to 14.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$2.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $5.6M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 175.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.15M, an increase of 1,090.30% over than the figure of $175.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.18M, up 377.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121M and the low estimate is $35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.