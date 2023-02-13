Is this a Prime Time To acquire Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 955999 shares were traded. BHF stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $54.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brighthouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHF has reached a high of $62.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 416.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 514.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.50M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BHF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 2.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.72 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was $6.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.12, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.86 and $6.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.05. EPS for the following year is $14.52, with 11 analysts recommending between $17.41 and $13.48.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.47B, an estimated decrease of -23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -14.00% over than the figure of -$23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.67B, down -15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.53B and the low estimate is $7.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.