Is this a Prime Time To acquire Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) stock

After finishing at $470.09 in the prior trading day, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) closed at $480.83, up 2.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1435314 shares were traded. LMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $481.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $472.38.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $510 from $427 previously.

On January 30, 2023, DZ Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $523.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $388 to $332.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Donovan John bought 556 shares for $451.20 per share. The transaction valued at 250,867 led to the insider holds 2,324 shares of the business.

Donovan John bought 568 shares of LMT for $250,732 on Oct 20. The Director now owns 1,768 shares after completing the transaction at $441.43 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Ulmer Gregory M, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 6,929 shares for $423.87 each. As a result, the insider received 2,937,014 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $498.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $373.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 471.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 441.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 256.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.80M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LMT’s forward annual dividend rate was 10.00, compared to 12.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 52.30% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.79 and a low estimate of $7.18, while EPS last year was $7.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.15, with high estimates of $6.61 and low estimates of $5.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.1 and $21.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.68. EPS for the following year is $27.12, with 19 analysts recommending between $28.5 and $25.67.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $18.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.42B to a low estimate of $18.15B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.73B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.04B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.84B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.04B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.74B and the low estimate is $65.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.