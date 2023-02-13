ITCI (Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) closed at $48.67 down -2.25% from its previous closing price of $49.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823899 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.44.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $64 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when MARCUS JOEL S sold 5,000 shares for $50.82 per share. The transaction valued at 254,100 led to the insider holds 29,233 shares of the business.

Mates Sharon sold 33,083 shares of ITCI for $1,819,565 on Dec 13. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 1,100,309 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Halstead Michael, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $53.73 each. As a result, the insider received 2,686,514 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ITCI has traded an average of 565.13K shares per day and 631.16k over the past ten days. A total of 94.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.9, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$2.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.8M, up 181.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $415.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $492.6M and the low estimate is $346.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.