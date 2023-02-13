It’s a good day to be an Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $121.70, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $121.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538025 shares were traded. J stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of J’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $136 to $150.

On April 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $173.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 27, 2022, with a $173 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. sold 6,666 shares for $125.95 per share. The transaction valued at 839,583 led to the insider holds 627,954 shares of the business.

Thompson Christopher M.T. sold 4,000 shares of J for $490,800 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 33,123 shares after completing the transaction at $122.70 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who serves as the CHAIR AND CEO of the company, sold 51,130 shares for $125.10 each. As a result, the insider received 6,396,384 and left with 631,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jacobs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, J has reached a high of $150.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that J traded 585.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 898.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.08M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for J as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, J has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 24.60% for J, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $6.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $7.71, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.48 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $3.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.02B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.59B, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for J’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.09B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.52B and the low estimate is $15.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.