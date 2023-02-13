It’s a good day to be an NextNav Inc. (NN) shareholder

In the latest session, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) closed at $3.16 up 3.27% from its previous closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703355 shares were traded. NN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextNav Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Lantz Robert sold 1,345 shares for $2.99 per share. The transaction valued at 4,022 led to the insider holds 13,557 shares of the business.

Knutson David L. sold 10,000 shares of NN for $30,000 on Feb 01. The Senior Vice President now owns 568,671 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Pattabiraman Ganesh, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,459 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 23,262 and left with 1,725,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 105.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NN has reached a high of $8.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1676.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NN has traded an average of 463.10K shares per day and 710.13k over the past ten days. A total of 101.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.20M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 2.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $763k, up 1,771.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $40.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 273.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.