It’s a good day to be an Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s stock clocked out at $0.48, down -9.68% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0517 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740078 shares were traded. ORTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Gaspar Bobby bought 15,000 shares for $0.74 per share. The transaction valued at 11,085 led to the insider holds 366,158 shares of the business.

THOMAS FRANK E bought 10,000 shares of ORTX for $7,474 on Apr 01. The insider now owns 52,081 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORTX has reached a high of $1.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5142.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORTX traded 930.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 255.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.79M. Insiders hold about 6.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 665.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 556.77k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $4.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $4.79M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.56M, an increase of 844.10% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68M, up 1,056.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.2M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.