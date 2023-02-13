It’s an appealing income play to consider Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

After finishing at $23.51 in the prior trading day, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) closed at $23.63, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079261 shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when KAMERICK EILEEN A sold 5,000 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 48,626 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS JOHN B sold 1,840 shares of ASB for $44,071 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 57,576 shares after completing the transaction at $23.95 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Stadler Tammy C., who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 10,941 shares for $24.68 each. As a result, the insider received 270,015 and left with 57,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 5.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 0.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42. The current Payout Ratio is 38.30% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $345.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $351M to a low estimate of $337.1M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $268.26M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.88M, an increase of 30.80% over than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.