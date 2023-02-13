It’s an appealing income play to consider Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

After finishing at $1.42 in the prior trading day, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) closed at $1.40, down -1.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592193 shares were traded. CTXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTXR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $2.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0783.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 799.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 741.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.09M with a Short Ratio of 11.60M, compared to 10.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.