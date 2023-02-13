It’s an appealing income play to consider Lear Corporation (LEA)

After finishing at $138.12 in the prior trading day, Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) closed at $137.26, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651133 shares were traded. LEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $145 from $150 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $149 to $139.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $117 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when SCOTT RAYMOND E sold 6,697 shares for $127.68 per share. The transaction valued at 855,073 led to the insider holds 16,740 shares of the business.

FOSTER JONATHAN F bought 59 shares of LEA for $7,281 on Dec 27. The Director now owns 9,540 shares after completing the transaction at $123.40 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, SCOTT RAYMOND E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,142 shares for $127.59 each. As a result, the insider received 783,658 and left with 16,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEA has reached a high of $176.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 510.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 750.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.98M. Shares short for LEA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LEA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.02, compared to 3.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 42.00% for LEA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $1.82, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.35. EPS for the following year is $14.32, with 18 analysts recommending between $20.57 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $5.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.22B to a low estimate of $5.06B. As of the current estimate, Lear Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.32B, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.28B, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.04B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.26B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.6B and the low estimate is $21.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.