It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FMC Corporation (FMC) stock

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) closed the day trading at $131.20 up 1.63% from the previous closing price of $129.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1145691 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 217.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $125 to $145.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $132 to $149.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Pfeiffer Nicholas sold 500 shares for $132.56 per share. The transaction valued at 66,282 led to the insider holds 11,222 shares of the business.

Reilly Michael Finian sold 4,502 shares of FMC for $571,529 on Nov 09. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. now owns 18,354 shares after completing the transaction at $126.95 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Pfeiffer Nicholas, who serves as the Corporate Controller of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $119.78 each. As a result, the insider received 119,780 and left with 11,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $140.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FMC traded about 743.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FMC traded about 1.03M shares per day. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

FMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.32, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 37.10% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.58 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.87 and $7.88.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.12B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.