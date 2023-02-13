It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) stock

The closing price of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) was $14.15 for the day, up 1.43% from the previous closing price of $13.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558428 shares were traded. NWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On May 06, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Meegan John P sold 7,200 shares for $14.25 per share. The transaction valued at 102,618 led to the insider holds 68,496 shares of the business.

Reitzes Mark T. bought 2,000 shares of NWBI for $26,770 on Jan 25. The SEVP, Commercial Banking now owns 30,511 shares after completing the transaction at $13.38 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Fannin Timothy B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 700 shares for $14.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,954 and bolstered with 2,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWBI has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

NWBI traded an average of 661.96K shares per day over the past three months and 795.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWBI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.93M with a Short Ratio of 9.66M, compared to 9.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.82% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.77, NWBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.26. The current Payout Ratio is 84.30% for NWBI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2009 when the company split stock in a 225:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.53M to a low estimate of $113.6M. As of the current estimate, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.66M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.96M, an increase of 25.80% over than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $418.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.26M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $472.1M and the low estimate is $449.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.