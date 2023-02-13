It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Premier Inc. (PINC) stock

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) closed the day trading at $32.41 down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $32.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585260 shares were traded. PINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PINC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $41.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $45.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Premier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINC has reached a high of $38.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PINC traded about 520.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PINC traded about 619.34k shares per day. A total of 118.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.19M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PINC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

PINC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $327.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $333M to a low estimate of $317.04M. As of the current estimate, Premier Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.15M, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.