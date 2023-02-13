It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) stock

The closing price of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) was $1.00 for the day, up 8.10% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0749 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107921 shares were traded. SBFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9312.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBFM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 84.50 and its Current Ratio is at 85.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Sebaaly Camille bought 30,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 22,905 led to the insider holds 174,465 shares of the business.

Sebaaly Camille bought 25,000 shares of SBFM for $30,500 on Jun 03. The CFO/Secretary now owns 144,465 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1123.

Shares Statistics:

SBFM traded an average of 366.71K shares per day over the past three months and 376.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.47M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 307.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 450.35k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.