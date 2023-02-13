Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $51.49 in the prior trading day, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) closed at $51.55, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125244 shares were traded. MAXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAXR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Andora Elizabeth sold 4,860 shares for $30.24 per share. The transaction valued at 146,972 led to the insider holds 42,367 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maxar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 171.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXR has reached a high of $51.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 4.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAXR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.85.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $456.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $477M to a low estimate of $440M. As of the current estimate, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $448.94M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.31M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $529M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.