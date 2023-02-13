NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) was $6.05 for the day, up 38.13% from the previous closing price of $4.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3725267 shares were traded. NAOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAOV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when MIKA THOMAS bought 50,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 12,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M bought 40,000 shares of NAOV for $23,828 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, BROWN STEPHEN RUSSELL, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,296 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 55.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAOV has reached a high of $27.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.83.

Shares Statistics:

NAOV traded an average of 69.99K shares per day over the past three months and 387.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.63M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NAOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 750.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 247.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $150k to a low estimate of $150k. As of the current estimate, NanoVibronix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54k, an estimated increase of 177.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318k, up 98.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33M and the low estimate is $1.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 111.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.