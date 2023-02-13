NAVI (Navient Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $18.80 in the prior trading day, Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) closed at $18.74, down -0.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600536 shares were traded. NAVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 23.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 21.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $14 previously.

On October 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $14.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when HAUBER STEPHEN M sold 11,351 shares for $19.17 per share. The transaction valued at 217,546 led to the insider holds 217,081 shares of the business.

KANE JOHN M sold 17,006 shares of NAVI for $281,606 on Jan 03. The EVP & Group President now owns 607,303 shares after completing the transaction at $16.56 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Newbury Investors LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 326,000 shares for $17.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,584,380 and bolstered with 29,449,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Navient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $19.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.97M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.02M, compared to 10.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 9.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NAVI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.08.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $281.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $369M to a low estimate of $239M. As of the current estimate, Navient Corporation’s year-ago sales were $272M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.6M, a decrease of -13.30% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $878M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.