NVO (Novo Nordisk A/S) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed at $139.54 up 0.01% from its previous closing price of $139.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241022 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.36.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $144.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVO has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.76M over the past ten days. A total of 2.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.37M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVO is 1.77, from 9.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 319.30% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2B to a low estimate of $5.97B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.22B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.35B, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.09B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.9B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.26B and the low estimate is $24.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.