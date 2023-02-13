PBLA (Panbela Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed at $1.31 in the last session, down -4.38% from day before closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1382108 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $96.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.9744.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBLA traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.91M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 417.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 19.94k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.48% and a Short% of Float of 36.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.77.