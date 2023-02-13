Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) was $8.13 for the day, down -29.67% from the previous closing price of $11.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1899617 shares were traded. PHAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.96.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on May 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Curran Terrie sold 5,821 shares for $8.20 per share. The transaction valued at 47,729 led to the insider holds 176,807 shares of the business.

Parikh Asit bought 5,000 shares of PHAT for $35,000 on Jan 12. The Director now owns 17,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Henderson Molly, who serves as the CFO and CBO of the company, sold 2,159 shares for $9.60 each. As a result, the insider received 20,726 and left with 43,341 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHAT has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.63.

Shares Statistics:

PHAT traded an average of 260.54K shares per day over the past three months and 409.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PHAT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.25 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.26 and low estimates of -$1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.87 and -$5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5. EPS for the following year is -$5.21, with 6 analysts recommending between -$3.97 and -$7.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.3M and the low estimate is $28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,390.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.