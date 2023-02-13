RCRT (Recruiter.com Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, down -5.52% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0261 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602543 shares were traded. RCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4680 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Roth Douglas bought 4,762 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,619 led to the insider holds 5,175 shares of the business.

Jennings Miles L bought 3,000 shares of RCRT for $2,729 on Jun 13. The President and COO now owns 1,020,693 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Sohn Evan, who serves as the CEO and Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,714 and bolstered with 247,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCRT has reached a high of $3.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4644, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9322.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCRT traded 467.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.45M. Insiders hold about 29.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RCRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 81.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 131.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.18M, up 35.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $45.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.