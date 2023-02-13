SNDR (Schneider National Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) closed at $28.79 down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $29.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612618 shares were traded. SNDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.71.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Schneider National Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $29 from $23 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $27.

On December 21, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Reich Robert M JR sold 6,000 shares for $29.64 per share. The transaction valued at 177,840 led to the insider holds 93,645 shares of the business.

Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares of SNDR for $270,000 on Feb 01. The Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer now owns 124,497 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Devgun Shaleen, who serves as the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,000 and left with 134,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schneider’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has reached a high of $30.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNDR has traded an average of 583.81K shares per day and 955.11k over the past ten days. A total of 178.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 3.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SNDR is 0.36, from 0.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Schneider National Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.61B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.16B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.