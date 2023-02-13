The name DCP Midstream LP (DCP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) closed at $41.66 up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $41.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124146 shares were traded. DCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DCP Midstream LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $45.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Denton Clifford Todd sold 2,750 shares for $39.23 per share. The transaction valued at 107,879 led to the insider holds 2,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DCP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCP has reached a high of $42.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DCP has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 208.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DCP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 6.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DCP is 1.72, from 1.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.87.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.52B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, DCP Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $2.83B, an estimated increase of 102.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.73B, an increase of 64.80% less than the figure of $102.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, up 78.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.25B and the low estimate is $13.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.