The name Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) closed at $20.86 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $20.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744705 shares were traded. ICPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on January 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On August 20, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $10.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICPT has traded an average of 756.46K shares per day and 822.18k over the past ten days. A total of 41.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.98M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 4.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.78% and a Short% of Float of 12.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.68 and a low estimate of -$1.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $9.16 and low estimates of -$2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and -$3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.71. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.45 and -$8.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82.5M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.83M, an estimated decrease of -20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.7M, a decrease of -17.00% over than the figure of -$20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.45M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.47M, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412M and the low estimate is $233.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.