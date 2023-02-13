There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) can be one of them

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) closed the day trading at $44.03 up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $43.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241459 shares were traded. SRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $43.

On October 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $37.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on October 20, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when GILCHRIST RICHARD I bought 6,000 shares for $41.91 per share. The transaction valued at 251,459 led to the insider holds 44,409 shares of the business.

Young Jay sold 19,037 shares of SRC for $882,936 on Feb 25. The EVP, CAO, CLO now owns 19,636 shares after completing the transaction at $46.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Spirit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRC has reached a high of $48.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRC traded about 747.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRC traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 139.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.87M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

SRC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.65, up from 2.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.67. The current Payout Ratio is 136.20% for SRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $178M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.2M to a low estimate of $171.2M. As of the current estimate, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.35M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.45M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $189.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.38M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $716.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $673.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $608.36M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $778.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $837.94M and the low estimate is $701.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.