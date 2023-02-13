There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) can be one of them

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) closed the day trading at $76.75 up 3.19% from the previous closing price of $74.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2085992 shares were traded. TRGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRGP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 87.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Muraro Robert sold 5,000 shares for $74.95 per share. The transaction valued at 374,766 led to the insider holds 176,947 shares of the business.

Chung Paul W sold 100 shares of TRGP for $7,600 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 218,412 shares after completing the transaction at $76.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Chung Paul W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,044 shares for $76.03 each. As a result, the insider received 535,555 and left with 218,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Targa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRGP has reached a high of $81.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRGP traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRGP traded about 1.48M shares per day. A total of 226.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.93M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TRGP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 4.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

TRGP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.79.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $6.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77B to a low estimate of $5.48B. As of the current estimate, Targa Resources Corp.’s year-ago sales were $4.46B, an estimated increase of 53.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.32B, an increase of 34.50% less than the figure of $53.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.77B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, up 38.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.03B and the low estimate is $22.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.