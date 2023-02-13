There is a good chance Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) closed at $0.63 in the last session, down -4.77% from day before closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0315 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719618 shares were traded. ADVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADVM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Fischer Laurent sold 41,082 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 43,941 led to the insider holds 727,380 shares of the business.

Soparkar Peter sold 13,305 shares of ADVM for $14,232 on Sep 19. The insider now owns 273,251 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Riley Brigit, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 7,266 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 7,772 and left with 118,734 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADVM has reached a high of $1.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9757.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADVM traded on average about 585.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 560.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.07M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.81.