There is a good chance Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $97.95 in the prior trading day, Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) closed at $100.82, up 2.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 844861 shares were traded. LDOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LDOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On August 30, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $106.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Fubini David G sold 6,189 shares for $109.20 per share. The transaction valued at 675,839 led to the insider holds 12,463 shares of the business.

Cage Christopher R sold 1,601 shares of LDOS for $170,523 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 13,874 shares after completing the transaction at $106.51 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Fubini David G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,186 shares for $109.70 each. As a result, the insider received 678,604 and left with 18,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leidos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDOS has reached a high of $111.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 828.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 752.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.44M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LDOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 891.48k with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 922.88k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LDOS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.36, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 29.20% for LDOS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 405:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.36. EPS for the following year is $7.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.58 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.59B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.6B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.74B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.19B and the low estimate is $14.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.