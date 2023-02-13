There is a good chance Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) closed at $139.92 in the last session, down -0.13% from day before closing price of $140.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538253 shares were traded. PKG stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.34.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PKG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $139 from $146 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $144 to $104.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Mundy Robert P. sold 13,800 shares for $160.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,212,107 led to the insider holds 38,799 shares of the business.

Harman Donna A. bought 500 shares of PKG for $76,604 on May 25. The Director now owns 2,725 shares after completing the transaction at $153.21 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Carter Charles J., who serves as the EVP-Mill Ops. of the company, sold 7,347 shares for $163.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,197,561 and left with 23,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Packaging’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKG has reached a high of $168.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PKG traded on average about 691.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 968.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.05M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PKG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 1.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PKG is 5.00, which was 2.58 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.1. EPS for the following year is $9.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $1.9B. As of the current estimate, Packaging Corporation of America’s year-ago sales were $2.04B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.07B and the low estimate is $7.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.