There is a good chance WEX Inc. (WEX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $199.77 in the prior trading day, WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) closed at $201.27, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501517 shares were traded. WEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $203.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $196.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 219.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $205.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $233.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Rapkin Hilary A sold 5,270 shares for $175.00 per share. The transaction valued at 922,250 led to the insider holds 12,203 shares of the business.

GROCH JAMES R bought 1,400 shares of WEX for $211,750 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 8,465 shares after completing the transaction at $151.25 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Rapkin Hilary A, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 6,156 shares for $165.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,016,898 and left with 12,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEX has reached a high of $204.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 338.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 421.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.84M. Shares short for WEX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 1.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.32 and a low estimate of $2.97, while EPS last year was $2.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.27, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.36 and $13.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.22. EPS for the following year is $13.87, with 16 analysts recommending between $14.82 and $13.14.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $570.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $592M to a low estimate of $557M. As of the current estimate, WEX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.54M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $564.93M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $584.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.