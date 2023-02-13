There Is Still Room For Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) closed the day trading at $0.34 up 12.50% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0375 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1631457 shares were traded. RKDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2815.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RKDA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 17, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $12 from $14 previously.

On June 09, 2015, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on June 09, 2015, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Schaefer Thomas J. bought 700 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 161 led to the insider holds 2,800 shares of the business.

Haley Pamela bought 700 shares of RKDA for $490 on Aug 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 5,088 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKDA has reached a high of $2.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3145, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6826.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RKDA traded about 246.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RKDA traded about 813.48k shares per day. A total of 24.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.87M. Insiders hold about 7.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RKDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 117.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 274.94k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.38M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.36M, an increase of 54.80% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78M, up 93.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17M and the low estimate is $14.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.