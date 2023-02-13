There Is Still Room For Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) was $41.56 for the day, down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $42.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833013 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On December 20, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $61 to $66.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Burrell Terry-Ann sold 36,152 shares for $45.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629,747 led to the insider holds 31,277 shares of the business.

Burrell Terry-Ann sold 1,102 shares of BEAM for $49,763 on Jan 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,277 shares after completing the transaction at $45.16 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Burrell Terry-Ann, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,810 shares for $45.01 each. As a result, the insider received 666,657 and left with 31,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $80.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.58.

Shares Statistics:

BEAM traded an average of 814.96K shares per day over the past three months and 919.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 12.42M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.59% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.02 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 12 analysts recommending between -$4.19 and -$6.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, down -15.00% from the average estimate.