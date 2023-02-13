There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS).

As of close of business last night, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.86, down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550182 shares were traded. FLWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLWS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when HARTNETT THOMAS G bought 25,000 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 153,000 led to the insider holds 245,266 shares of the business.

ELMORE LEONARD J bought 1,000 shares of FLWS for $13,820 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 57,737 shares after completing the transaction at $13.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 209.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has reached a high of $16.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLWS traded 572.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 892.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.35M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLWS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 14.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.