There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Public Storage (PSA).

In the latest session, Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed at $299.91 up 0.46% from its previous closing price of $298.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1817352 shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $301.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $294.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Public Storage’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $365 to $380.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR bought 2,500 shares for $297.65 per share. The transaction valued at 744,137 led to the insider holds 45,982 shares of the business.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 203 shares of PSA for $70,561 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $348.29 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,227 shares for $351.95 each. As a result, the insider received 431,993 and left with 203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $405.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $270.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 292.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 309.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSA has traded an average of 900.87K shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 175.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.79M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSA is 12.00, from 8.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.26 and $10.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.59. EPS for the following year is $12.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $16.18 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $894.93M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.