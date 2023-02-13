There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed the day trading at $42.73 up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $42.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226814 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALGM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 23, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Needham initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2020, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Lury Richard R. sold 6,000 shares for $42.58 per share. The transaction valued at 255,480 led to the insider holds 27,663 shares of the business.

Lynch Susan D bought 240 shares of ALGM for $9,967 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 12,523 shares after completing the transaction at $41.53 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, OEP SKNA, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,980,000 shares for $37.76 each. As a result, the insider received 188,044,800 and left with 17,649,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $44.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALGM traded about 1.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALGM traded about 2.61M shares per day. A total of 191.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 7.26M, compared to 2.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $888.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $933.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.67M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $865.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.