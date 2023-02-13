There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) closed the day trading at $414.53 down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $420.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522787 shares were traded. DECK stock price reached its highest trading level at $425.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $411.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DECK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $440.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 25, 2022, with a $440 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Fasching Steven J. sold 1,000 shares for $405.00 per share. The transaction valued at 405,000 led to the insider holds 28,793 shares of the business.

Garcia Thomas sold 1,000 shares of DECK for $395,000 on Dec 27. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 14,922 shares after completing the transaction at $395.00 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Garcia Thomas, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $376.36 each. As a result, the insider received 752,720 and left with 15,922 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deckers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DECK has reached a high of $433.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $212.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 401.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 330.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DECK traded about 390.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DECK traded about 495.36k shares per day. A total of 26.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.08M. Shares short for DECK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 734.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 922.74k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.39 and a low estimate of $8.98, while EPS last year was $8.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.7 and low estimates of $2.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.52 and $16.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.12. EPS for the following year is $21.39, with 14 analysts recommending between $23.92 and $18.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DECK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.