There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

The closing price of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) was $80.70 for the day, down -0.98% from the previous closing price of $81.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929127 shares were traded. GDDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GDDY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $103 from $86 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $80.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Daddario Nick sold 806 shares for $84.16 per share. The transaction valued at 67,836 led to the insider holds 14,649 shares of the business.

Lau Michele sold 344 shares of GDDY for $28,984 on Feb 02. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 62,209 shares after completing the transaction at $84.26 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Daddario Nick, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 200 shares for $82.00 each. As a result, the insider received 16,400 and left with 14,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.13.

Shares Statistics:

GDDY traded an average of 833.43K shares per day over the past three months and 885.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.07 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.