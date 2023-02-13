Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $568.93 in the prior trading day, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) closed at $571.41, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763737 shares were traded. TMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $571.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $563.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $620.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $661.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when MANZI JIM P sold 1,000 shares for $584.56 per share. The transaction valued at 584,559 led to the insider holds 14,807 shares of the business.

Spar Debora L sold 200 shares of TMO for $112,278 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 979 shares after completing the transaction at $561.39 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Pettiti Gianluca, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $569.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,138,220 and left with 14,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Thermo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMO has reached a high of $618.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $475.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 565.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 548.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 392.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TMO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 3.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TMO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.23. The current Payout Ratio is 6.55% for TMO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.31 and a low estimate of $5.14, while EPS last year was $6.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.62, with high estimates of $6.69 and low estimates of $4.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.75 and $22.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.02. EPS for the following year is $23.53, with 25 analysts recommending between $25.96 and $21.39.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $10.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.79B to a low estimate of $10.16B. As of the current estimate, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.7B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.66B, a decrease of -9.80% less than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.23B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.21B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.27B and the low estimate is $40.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.