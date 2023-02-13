This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

In the latest session, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) closed at $138.18 up 3.27% from its previous closing price of $133.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033282 shares were traded. AGCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AGCO Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $174 from $143 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $156.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Crain Robert B sold 13,000 shares for $132.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,724,710 led to the insider holds 40,167 shares of the business.

Minnich George E sold 1,500 shares of AGCO for $185,550 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 12,543 shares after completing the transaction at $123.70 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Crain Robert B, who serves as the SVP, Customer Experience of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $107.22 each. As a result, the insider received 750,540 and left with 48,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AGCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO has reached a high of $144.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGCO has traded an average of 631.08K shares per day and 926k over the past ten days. A total of 74.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AGCO is 0.96, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 6.00% for AGCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.46 and a low estimate of $2.99, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.93, with high estimates of $4.13 and low estimates of $3.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.33 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.85. EPS for the following year is $12.74, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.2 and $10.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.08B. As of the current estimate, AGCO Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated increase of 21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.62B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.53B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.14B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.8B and the low estimate is $11.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.