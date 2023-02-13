This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: EBET Inc. (EBET)

As of close of business last night, EBET Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.59, down -3.62% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0221 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659127 shares were traded. EBET stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5717.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EBET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBET has reached a high of $12.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6259, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7178.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EBET traded 2.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EBET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 36.94k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.3M and the low estimate is $76.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.