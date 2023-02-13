This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: PTC Inc. (PTC)

In the latest session, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) closed at $132.78 down -1.66% from its previous closing price of $135.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572541 shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PTC Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Moret Blake D. sold 9,779 shares for $135.68 per share. The transaction valued at 1,326,773 led to the insider holds 7,654,238 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 8,000 shares of PTC for $1,077,183 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 7,664,017 shares after completing the transaction at $134.65 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $133.94 each. As a result, the insider received 1,071,485 and left with 7,672,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $139.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTC has traded an average of 733.54K shares per day and 964.03k over the past ten days. A total of 117.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.26M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $5.04, with 16 analysts recommending between $6 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $497.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $508.7M to a low estimate of $481.65M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $480.66M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.