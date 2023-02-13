This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

In the latest session, Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) closed at $63.32 down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $65.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4052722 shares were traded. TRNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terreno Realty Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 187.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 485.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $54 from $73 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On May 18, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $75.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on May 18, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when CARLSON LEROY E sold 4,000 shares for $58.49 per share. The transaction valued at 233,960 led to the insider holds 37,791 shares of the business.

PASQUALE DOUGLAS M bought 1,000 shares of TRNO for $64,000 on May 11. The Director now owns 105,518 shares after completing the transaction at $64.00 per share. On May 10, another insider, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $64.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,490 and bolstered with 104,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Terreno’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRNO has reached a high of $81.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRNO has traded an average of 407.07K shares per day and 760.06k over the past ten days. A total of 76.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.26M. Shares short for TRNO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 1.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TRNO is 1.60, from 1.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $67.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $69.7M to a low estimate of $66.1M. As of the current estimate, Terreno Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $54.62M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.72M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.93M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308.2M and the low estimate is $280.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.